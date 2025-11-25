Dining, coffee, and last-minute shopping: Your Thanksgiving open/closed guide

Remember the days when many major retailers began Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving? After the pandemic, deal seekers mostly had to wait until Friday, or shop online.

Most major retailers are closed on Thursday, and even a number of grocery and pharmacy chains are also keeping their doors closed.

And if you forgot an ingredient for the big meal, you may or may not be out of luck, depending on where you live.

Here is a look at what is open, and what's not, this Thanksgiving. Note that hours may vary and many locations will have adjusted hours. Also, chains that are franchised-owned, like Subway and Burger King, will depend on the franchisee.

What's open:



Albertsons

Bass Pro Shops

Cabela's

CVS

Denny's

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Dunkin'

IHOP

Kroger

McDonald's

Starbucks

Waffle House

Also, essential government offices, such as the National Weather Service, the Transportation Security Administration, and others, will remain open.

What's closed



Banks

Best Buy

Dominos

Most government offices

Pizza Hut

Publix

Stock markets

Target

Walmart

If you are looking for sit-down dining options, numerous chains will offer Thanksgiving Day menus. They include Cracker Barrel and Ruth's Chris Steak House. Also many around-the-clock restaurants, like Waffle House and IHOP, will remain open.