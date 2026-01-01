Levonte Johnson joined the Switchbacks in 2025 after a strong start to his professional career. Selected 29th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Whitecaps FC, he signed with their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Whitecaps FC 2, where he scored six goals and added an assist in his first 10 appearances. Johnson made four first-team call-ups, scoring on his debut in the Canadian Championship quarterfinal and helping the team secure the Voyageurs Cup in the final.

In 2024, he became a regular for Whitecaps FC’s first team, making seven starts in 27 MLS appearances and contributing three key passes.

Johnson played collegiately at Salt Lake Community College, Seattle University, and Syracuse University, finishing his college career with 41 goals and 28 assists and helping Syracuse win the NCAA Division I National Championship. He earned numerous honors, including MAC Hermann Trophy finalist and United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America.