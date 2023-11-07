Leading mall operator, retailers opt to remain closed on Thanksgiving

Prior to COVID-19, malls throughout the U.S. would open on Thanksgiving night to get an early start on Black Friday sales.

In 2020, the trend of opening ahead of Black Friday came to an end. It appears that in 2023, many stores are still opting to close on Thanksgiving.

Simon, the largest operator of malls in the U.S., recently announced nearly all of its properties will remain closed on Thanksgiving. Simon owns over 3,000 properties throughout the U.S.

In addition to malls, a number of retailers have also pledged not to open on Thanksgiving. Best Buy, JCPenney, Kohl's and Walmart have all said they'll be closed.

"We want you to spend that day at home with family and loved ones," said Walmart CEO John Furner in a message to employees.

Target CEO Brian Cornell told employees in 2021 the company will close for Thanksgiving every year.

"What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," he wrote. "You don’t have to wonder whether this is the last Thanksgiving you’ll spend with family and friends for a while, because Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won’t ‘get back to’ when the pandemic finally subsides."

Only a handful of major chains, such as CVS, Walgreens and Kroger, will open on Thanksgiving.

