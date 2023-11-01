Las Vegas Raiders fire head coach, general manager

The Las Vegas Raiders relieved their head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler late Tuesday night.

“After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best,” said Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Davis is the first NFL owner to release a head coach and general manager this season.

The Raiders have started the season 3-5, mostly due to struggles on the offensive side of the ball. The team has suffered back-to-back double-digit losses, most recently on Monday Night Football.

McDaniels went 9-16 as the head coach of the Raiders.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter says the Raiders plan to make linebacker coach Antonio Pierce the interim head coach, but there's been no official announcement yet.

The Raiders announced after their release that Champ Kelly will be the interim general manager. The team says it's his second season as assistant general manager.

The Raiders are set to host the New York Giants inside Allegiant Stadium this Sunday.

