Kyle Vassell

Vassell, a proven goalscorer with international experience, joins the Switchbacks after most recently captaining Kilmarnock FC in the Scottish Premiership, where he led the club to a top-four finish and European qualification. His combination of physical presence, finishing ability, and leadership makes him an ideal addition to the Switchbacks’ attack.

A product of Brentford’s youth system, Vassell broke through in 2013 with Bishop’s Stortford, scoring 16 goals in 16 matches to earn a move to Peterborough United. He went on to play for Blackpool, Rotherham United, and USL Championship side San Diego Loyal, where he tallied 14 goals in 29 appearances and earned two USL Team of the Week honors. He made his Northern Ireland senior debut in 2019 and has earned two caps.

