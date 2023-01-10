Krispy Kreme’s Limited New Collection Of Doughnuts Has Biscoff Cookie Butter Icing And Kreme

Krispy Kreme is bringing a sweet treat beloved around the world to the U.S. for the first time.

Hitting shops nationwide now, Krispy Kreme’s new Biscoff Doughnut Collection features three all-new doughnuts that combine Krispy Kreme’s Original Glaze with Lotus Biscoff’s cookies and cookie butter. The new doughnuts have a caramelized cookie taste from the Biscoff cookies, combined with flavors like cheesecake and dark chocolate.

The Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecakeâ¯Doughnutâ is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped inâ¯Biscoff Cookie Butterâ¯icing and topped with a swirl of cream cheese icing andâ¯Biscoff Crumble. The Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Filledâ¯Doughnutâ is a shell doughnut filled withâ¯Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme, dipped inâ¯Biscoff Cookie Butter icing and topped with aâ¯swirl of dark chocolate icing andâ¯Biscoff Crumble.

If you prefer your doughnuts a bit simpler, the Biscoff Iced Doughnut is a Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut dipped inâ¯Biscoff Cookie Butterâ¯icing, with no filling.

“Our doughnuts made with Lotus Biscoff are popular around the world and it’s definitely time for our U.S. fans to get a taste,” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release. “Both doughnut and cookie lovers will be amazed by this delicious combination.”

For even more Biscoff flavor, everyone who purchases a Biscoff doughnut will receive a free Biscoff cookie packet, a favorite treat on flights around the world, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme does not say how long the doughnuts will be available, but you’d be wise to get them before Valentine’s Day, when the doughnut shop will likely launch a new collection.

If you don’t have a Krispy Kreme near you, you can get Biscoff products at grocery stores nationwide, including the cookies and cookie butter spread.

The cookie butter spread is priced at around $5 a jar at stores like Walmart and is made with crushed cookies. The Lotus Bakeries brand suggests spreading it onto bread, adding it to pancakes or using it in your favorite baking recipes. You can also use it to replace peanut butter in baking, as it is nut-free, vegan and contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

Lotus Biscoff cookies were created in 1932 by Belgian baker Jan Boone Sr., who used only natural ingredients to create the caramelized treat. They gained popularity in the ’50s when Boone started selling them individually wrapped and cafes and restaurants began serving them with coffee. Today, Lotus Bakeries is still family-owned and based in its hometown of Lembeke, Kaprijke in Belgium.

Will you be heading to Krispy Kreme to try the new Biscoff doughnuts?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.