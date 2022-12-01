COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA5 is partnering with Kids on Bikes. With your help, we will give the gift of health and cycling to hundreds of children. We are asking people in our community to drop off their old kid-sized and adult-sized bikes at local drop-off sites. These bicycles will be overhauled, made good as new, and then distributed to participating neighborhoods.

Kids on Bikes is an exceptional program where children learn about cycling and are given an opportunity to earn their own bike. Partner schools, community centers, and other organizations receive rejuvenated bikes, and then neighborhood kids go through age specific bicycle training. In a couple of weeks, the kids pass the course and get to keep their bikes! Here is a link to a program map to see which communities are already participating.

The success of Kids on Bikes relies on you and your generosity. If you have a bicycle gathering dust, put it to good use and donate it! Donation drop-off locations are listed below. Learn more about the programs at kidsonbikes.net. Cash donations are also accepted through their website. Join us and let’s get more Kids on Bikes!

Pedal Station : 2222 Bott Avenue, Colorado Springs, 80904

: 2222 Bott Avenue, Colorado Springs, 80904 Criterium Bike Shop: 6150 Corporate Dr, Colorado Springs 80919

