Kenneth Mitchell, 'Star Trek: Discovery' actor, dies at 49

Actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in "Star Trek: Discovery" and Marvel's "Captain Marvel," passed away at 49 years old.

Mitchell's family statement, posted on his verified Instagram account, confirmed his passing on February 24, following his battle with ALS.

"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend," the post read.

Between 2017 and 2021, Mitchell portrayed the Klingon characters Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, in "Star Trek: Discovery."

"StarTrek.com is deeply saddened to report the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell," StarTrek.com released a statement following the announcement of his death."The entire Star Trek family sends their condolences to Mitchell’s family, friends, loved ones, and fans around the world."

He also played Carol Danvers' father in Marvel's "Captain Marvel" in 2019 and in 2004 he played an Olympic hopeful in "Miracle." Mitchell also appeared in TV series like "Jericho" and "Switched at Birth."

Mitchell was born in Nov. 25, 1974, in Canada and was first diagnosed with ALS in 2018. He is survived by his wife Susan May Pratt and two children.

