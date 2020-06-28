Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful, Task Force Comanche organize massive cleanup along Fountain Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dozens of people spent their Saturday cleaning up along Fountain Creek.

Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful along with Task Force Comanche organized a massive cleanup aimed at getting debris out of the creek bed and off the trails.

"This would not have been possible without our Facebook fan, Lieutenant Wendy Martin who contacted me and brought out her company from Fort Carson," said Dee Cunningham, Executive Director of Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful.

The organization usually has more cleanups, but since the pandemic, the group hasn't been able to launch community wide cleanups.

"It really canceled what we call "The Great American Cleanup," said Cunningham. "We are an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, we have a partnership called Great American Cleanup Pikes Peak Partners. We weren't allowed to launch community wide cleanups this year."

Cunningham says when Lieutenant Wendy Martin contacted her about doing a cleanup, it was perfect timing. The organization received directive from Keep America Beautiful that allows them to do social distant appropriate cleanups.

Hand sanitizer, pickers, snacks and water were on hand for volunteers. Soldiers from Task Force Comanche say the event was a great opportunity to get out and help the community.

"I think the interaction with us, Fort Carson and the community is an opportunity to better the civilian and military relationships that we inherently have because we are citizen soldiers," said Brent Templeton, Lieutenant Colonel. "I think it's just great that we get to interact with each other. Sometimes the uniform creates a barrier, we aren't in uniform today. We are just out here enjoying the time together while we pick up trash in our local community.

Task Force Comanche says they're looking forward to getting involved in more community events.

Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful will celebrate it's 30th anniversary in December. Anyone interested in helping with cleanup efforts, can visit the group's Facebook page or website.