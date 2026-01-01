Juan Tejada joined the Switchbacks in 2023 and played a pivotal role in the club’s 2024 USL Championship title, earning MVP honors in the Final.

The Panamanian forward began his professional career in 2018 with USL PDL side Lakeland Tropics, scoring 12 goals in 24 appearances. He then signed with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2019, making an immediate impact with 10 goals in his rookie season and totaling 13 goals and three assists across 68 appearances over three seasons, including five postseason matches. In July 2022, Tejada joined Indy Eleven, contributing two goals and two assists in 28 appearances.

Collegiately, Tejada played four seasons with the Eckerd Tritons in Florida, starting every match. He also has international experience with Panama, representing the U-17, U-20, and U-23 teams and making his senior debut in 2020 in friendlies against European sides, including a match against the USMNT.

