Israel agrees to pause fighting in Gaza so civilians can flee

The White House said the daily four-hour pauses will begin Thursday and will be announced in advance to allow civilians to fee the war zone.
Posted at 9:08 AM, Nov 09, 2023
The White House says Israel has agreed to daily "humanitarian pauses" to the fighting in northern Gaza to allow civilians to flee the war zone.

The Israeli military will reportedly begin implementing four-hour pauses each day starting Thursday, with an announcement to be made three hours ahead of time. Israeli officials have also said they will open a second corridor along a coastal road for Palestinians to exit.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said President Biden had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to begin instituting the pauses during a call on Monday. When asked if he's frustrated with Netanyahu, President Biden said "it's taken a little longer than I hoped."

This is breaking news and will be updated.

