'I don't know what I would have done, probably cry a little,' travelers try to reschedule flights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Some passengers felt relief as they boarded their flight, knowing they'd make it home on time.

Pilots and equipment are well experienced and prepped for the subzero temperatures, said the Colorado Springs Airport Senior communication specialist Dana Schield.

"We definitely take passenger safety as our number on priority," said Schield.

Schield said airlines would delay or cancel flights, not the airport so keep tabs on flight statuses.

Some airlines may charge a fee to change flight times but travel advisor Terry Sim said it's well worth it for peace of mind.

As the owner of Terry's Travel Agency, Sim said to plan for delays and keep what you need in your carry-on like medications, food, and water.

"You don't stress and you just start out your vacation a lot happier," said Sim.

There are 34 flights scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday this week. Sim said it's best to arrive three hours early on busy travel days.

"We've all met that grumpy guy in the airport who just didn't plan ahead and is just mad at everything and you don't have to be that person," said Sim.

Adrian Cruz said his holiday plans would've been ruined if he didn't fly out today.

"If I had to get a cancellation, my family would not be back home, they would've already left," said Cruz.

Sharon Landry hasn't been back home since the pandemic started. She said she's lucky she picked fly-out dates before the storm hit.

"All I got to say is sorry, not sorry, while you guys are freezing here, I'm going to be surfing in California," said Landry.

