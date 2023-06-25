I-95 in Philadelphia reopens 12 days after deadly collapse

Interstate 95 in Philadelphia has reopened just 12 days after a deadly collapse, when a truck on fire caused the highway above to buckle.

A total of six lanes, three in each direction, are open as of Saturday. Efforts were ahead of schedule.

"Over the past 12 days, the eyes of the country have been on Pennsylvania. We showed them what our grit and determination can accomplish, and we showed them good government in action," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a press release. "This is what we can do when government at all levels come together to get the job done."

The temporary highway features 11-foot lanes in each direction, with a speed limit of 45 miles per hour, the governor said. There will be no shoulders on the roadway, and drivers are asked to drive carefully in the active construction zone as workers continue to build a permanent build replacement.

"The building trades folks are the real heroes here – they constructed this in a skillful and speedy way, and I am eternally grateful for their dedication," said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll, in a press release. "PennDOT and our team and the Buckley team will continue our efforts to construct the facility on either side of this structure in an effort to restore I-95 to its full capacity."

Coordinated state, local and federal response efforts helped reopen the roadway.

A collective $50,000 donation by the Philadelphia Flyers, Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and Union organizations has been made to build a trust for the daughter of Nathan Moody, the truck driver who died in the collapse on June 11.

The rebuild of I-95 is expected to cost about $30 million and take several months to complete.

