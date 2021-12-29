Watch

I-70 shut down in both directions through Glenwood Canyon due to a multi-car crash with injuries

Initial reports estimate 17 vehicles, 7 semi trailers involved
Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
Posted at 3:20 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 18:26:08-05

DENVER – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 has closed both directions of the highway through Glenwood Canyon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Initial reports about the crash from CSP Eagle say 17 cars and 7 semi-trailers are involved.

Additional ambulances and tow trucks are still responding to the scene of the crash, CPS officials said.

No other information was immediately available, but CSP officials said this would be an extended closure.

