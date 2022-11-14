How To Make Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes For Your Holiday Meals

As your holiday menu lists continue to get longer, you might be looking for ways to streamline your meal prep strategy. But, even though you want to save time and space on your stove, you definitely don’t want to skimp on quality. There’s a recipe for Instant Pot mashed potatoes that’s extremely convenient, but delivers big on taste and the creamy texture everyone craves!

After all, what’s Thanksgiving without the classic comfort of mashed potatoes? Your celebratory meal just wouldn’t be the same without this dish.

But, before you even start with this simple Instant Pot mashed potato recipe, you need to know the perfect potato to use. According to this recipe at Delish, the russet is the go-to spud to mash. Why? Their moisture content is ideal for the ingredients in mashed potato recipes.

Adobe

“They’re low in moisture and super starchy, so once mashed, they absorb all that dairy like a charm,” wrote recipe creator Makinze Gore for Delish.

This also means that when making Instant Pot mashed potatoes, you’ll want to avoid choosing waxy varieties, including fingerlings or red bliss.

Once you have your perfect potato, you’ll need to peel and quarter them. This helps the potatoes cook quickly and evenly, which is important when you go to mash them.

Adobe

For this recipe, which is enough for six servings, you’ll need 3 pounds of russet potatoes, sour cream and some pantry staples you probably already have on hand.

This Instant Pot mashed potatoes recipe doesn’t take long. You’ll spend about 15 minutes of prep time getting your ingredients ready, then have 12 minutes of actual cooking time with the Instant Pot. Just remember to factor in the time it takes for your Instant Pot to come to pressure as you figure out how soon you’ll actually be able to dig in.

You can even make these ahead of time and let them stay warm in your pressure cooker while everything else finishes cooking.

Find the full recipe here.

Adobe

And, if you have leftovers, try something a little different and turn them into fried mashed potatoes!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.