How to make Dolly Parton’s creamy vegetable Stampede Soup

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Is there anything Dolly can’t do?

From music to philanthropy to fashion to roller coasters, Dolly Parton is an American treasure. And now it turns out that she has another trick up her sleeve: She’s a skilled cook, as well!

“I’m a really, really good cook,” Parton saidin a Wired interview from 2020. “I’m not a gourmet cook. My food is not pretty, but it’s good. I cook like my mom, my grandmas, and my aunts. I’m still one of those people that really can cook like the old days.”

That sounds like our kind of cooking! No wonder her recipe for something called “Stampede Soup” is having a viral moment. It’s a simple, no-fuss recipe that is comforting and affordable — no fancy ingredients or kitchen tools needed. And while soup never gives you the most Instagram-worthy shots, it does warm you up from the inside out. Just what we need as we start to prepare for winter.

MORE: Dollywood’s famous cinnamon bread recipe can be made at home

Now, if you have been to Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction, you might have tried Dolly’s Stampede Soup before. The soup is a staple there, whether you are dining at the Stampede in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, or in Branson, Missouri.

It is so popular that Stampede sells its Original Creamy Soup mix so that people can re-create the recipe at home. You can buy it herebut it is not a must. The soup can be duplicated at home with nothing more than canned vegetables, half-in-half and a few other pantry staples. We told you it was a simple (and affordable) recipe!

If you want to make the Stampede Soup at home, you can try out this copycat version from Dinner in 321.

Blog author Laura Ashley Johnson has also created a TikTok video to show you how to make it:

Or, even better, take it from Dolly herself. She shared her recipe for Stampede Soup in her 2006 cookbook “Dolly’s Dixie Fixin’s.” Now, you might notice that this cookbook is almost $200 right now because it’s out of print, but you can still find the recipe reproduced online.

To make it, you’ll need flour, butter, spices, half and half, chicken broth and a can of mixed vegetables. It comes together in just 15 minutes, making it a great weeknight soup option.

Dolly’s Stampede Soup recipe is also available in Erin Browne’s “Unofficial Dollywood Cookbook.” In this version, whole milk and heavy cream are used instead of half-and-half, and fresh veggies are used instead of canned (although it does still call for frozen peas). The cookbook also offers 99 other Dollywood-inspired recipes, from fried chicken to desserts to appetizers.

$13.60 at Amazon

MORE: Try Dolly Parton’s easy trick for making fluffier scrambled eggs

It’s the next best thing to going to the Stampede for dinner, except your dinner probably won’t be followed by live music and an animal show — unless you have pets who like to hang around and beg for leftovers. Enjoy!

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.