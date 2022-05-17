Victim of Skylark Mobile Home Park fire reunited with her dog

COLORADO SPRINGS — A victim from the Skylark Mobile Home Park fire is sharing her story after last Thursday’s fire.

Carmina Lacomb’s home that she was renting, was one of eight which were a total loss after the fire. She lost everything in the home, but has since been reunited with her dog that was left behind as she was escaping the flames.

Lacomb told News5 she was sleeping in her bedroom when the fire began.

“I was in my room trying to take a nap, and I heard and smelled what sounded like a whole lot of aerial fireworks, and lots of cracking and popping,” said Lacomb.

Lacomb says that’s when she went outside to see what was going on. Within minutes, even seconds, things took a turn for the worst.

“I got to my door, opened it up, looked out my door, and I could see a huge black cloud of smoke. I heard a whoosh sound and a flame shot up in the middle of the black cloud, caught the tree on fire, caught the neighbor's roof on fire, and then was coming towards my door at my house.,” said Lacomb.

Lacomb said as she was quickly grabbing some belongings, one of her dogs got loose. She immediately ran outside after the dog and when she returned to her home, it was engulfed in flames.

“We kept backing up because there was a lot of exploding noises going on and flames shooting up. A policeman told me I needed to get out of the park now. I let a fireman know at the end that my little dog was still trapped in there,” said Lacomb.

First responders initially told reporters they rescued a dog covered in soot. It turns out, the dog’s name was “Little Bits” and Lacomb was the owner.

“She’s amazing. She was in the fire until they had it contained in my house. They found her I think under my living room table, the same place my purse was, from what I understand when they pulled her out,” said Lacomb.

Lacomb was reunited with Little Bits a day after the fire. She says Little Bits is two years old and has a cough from smoke inhalation, but she's doing okay.

“Her and I are being each other's emotional support animals right now. She's supporting me. I’m supporting her,” said Lacomb.

The only thing left behind was Lacomb's purse, with her ID and other important cards plus some small items in her desk drawer.

“Everything else is a loss. It's awful,” said Lacomb. “I’m mostly tired, not too bad though. I think we're holding it together good. Everyone got out okay, that's the important thing.”

Lacomb is hoping to move into a new home by the end of the week, but right now, she is staying with her daughter who lives in Colorado Springs.

Lacomb said the clothes on her back, which she was wearing today, was donated by the community. She says she’s also gotten dog crates and dog supplies donated to her, and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region was helpful in getting Little Bits back. She’s also received help from the American Red Cross.

To contact the family, or help by donating, you can reach out to Lacomb’s daughter, Andrea. Her phone number is 719-493-6983 or send an email to drea.hoyt@gmail.com

The Colorado Springs Fire Department did determine the cause of the fire was accidental.