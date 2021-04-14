Tragedy To Triumph: An Olympic Story

COLORADO SPRINGS — We are 100 days from the start of the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. A time when we celebrate the tremendous talent that makes up olympic and paralympic athletes.

John Register is a former paralympian who was training for the Olympics back in the early 1990's when tragedy struck. While trying to compete for the olympic trials in 1994, as a member of the U.S. Army, which allowed him to train for the Olympics and during the 400 yard high hurdles, Register struck the hurdle, landed awkwardly, dislocated his left knee, severed an artery behind the kneecap and a week later had to have his leg amputated. In a second he went from elite athlete to a man who was struggling to find a new identity.

His struggle was immense, one that so many with disabilities endure. He lost so much more than part of his leg that day. He lost his identity, his dream, self doubt crept in. Do I belong? Am I still a father, a husband?

Tonight on News5 at 10, the incredible story of courage, strength, inner fortitude and desire that he brought to bear to rise again, learn to literally crawl to walk to run, and compete at the highest levels of athletic competition, this time as a paralympian.

But there is so much more to his story in how he took that personal struggle and challenge and is now using it to help other military athletes.