Super Bowl Sunday draws in large crowds, big food orders for local businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS — Super Bowl Sunday drew in large crowds and big food orders at local businesses. The National Retail Federation says people are feeling more comfortable bringing back game-day traditions.

Whether your traditions are spent at a sports bar, or at home, Super Bowl celebrations looked somewhat normal this year. And for many businesses like sports bars and pizza shops or wing shops, Super Bowl Sunday is the busiest of the year.

The big match-up between the Rams and the Bengals was a close one. What isn't a close call though, is how much busier today is than the rest of the year.

"Every employee is scheduled today, that's for sure... But this is definitely our busiest wing night of the year, wing day, night of the year for sure, and one of our busiest days overall of the year for sure," said Daniel Dreyfuss, the owner of Pies & Grinders located in north east Colorado Springs. "We'll go through at this location about 4,000 wings today."

Dreyfuss said today was all hands on deck.

The rush at his business came before the game and close to kick-off. It slowed down around half time of the game.

Meanwhile, the rush at Back East Bar & Grill was right before the game and during the game.

"We definitely have more people than any other Sunday, that's for sure," said Megan Allen, the general manager at Back East Bar & Grill.

Allen says they were also busy with to-go orders before and during the game.

"We always fill up. We always get busy, but to-go's is what definitely keeps us moving all day on Super Bowl Sunday," said Allen.

According to the National Retail Federation, this year, 90 million people planned to throw or attend a super bowl party, which is up from 62.8 million last year. Another 13.7 million people planned to watch the game at a bar or restaurant.

"To be in this kind of atmosphere around other people. It's great. It's awesome," said Scott Jaggers, a Bengals fan enjoying the game at Back East Bar & Grill.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the large crowds and even bigger food orders were game day winners for businesses this year.

"These are the days that help keep our doors open, so please, support all the local places," said Dreyfuss.

Super Bowl costs were also up with inflation this year. Dreyfuss says the price of wings have gone up 60%. He also mentioned his business thrives on days like today, and if you supported local, it makes a big difference.