Pueblo celebrates Columbus Day with annual wreath-laying ceremony

PUEBLO — Columbus Day might not be recognized as an official holiday in Colorado, but this didn't stop the annual celebration from taking place at the statue of Christopher Columbus in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Christopher Columbus Piazza celebration has become a rallying point for Indigenous protestors and those who sympathize with the minorities in this country who view Columbus in a negative light. However, Pueblo's Italian-American population views the holiday as a symbol of pride and part of their heritage. These opposing positions have historically created tension during the ceremony and the days surrounding the event.

Although several local Indigenous activism groups vowed not to hold any official protests during the event, this year's celebration still held on to the tension from the past. One individual could be seen with a sign saying "stop celebrating genocide."

District 3 Rep. Lauren Boebert was on hand to assist with the wreath-laying ceremony while several local officials talked about the importance of honoring Pueblo's various cultures.

Representative Boebert called Pueblo the "home of heroes," citing the four Medal of Honor recipients who lived in Pueblo.

Colorado joined several states when it moved away from recognizing Columbus Day as an official holiday. Instead, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law that introduced Mother Francis Xavier Cabrini Day—a holiday honoring an acclaimed Italian-American Catholic nun—as the replacement for Columbus Day. Yet, Columbus Day is still recognized as a national holiday by the federal government.

