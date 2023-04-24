Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Northern lights once again put on a show in the Colorado sky | Photos

As they typically are, our contingent of shutterbugs in the Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook group were there to capture the night-sky phenomenon.
The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are certainly a rare sight in Colorado, but many in the northern part of the state were treated to an amazing show Sunday night.
jae jarratt eastern plains.jpg
Posted at 4:22 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 18:22:33-04

Stargazers and night owls were once again rewarded Sunday night, as the aurora borealis – or northern lights – stretched far enough south to be visible in Colorado.

The northern lights are the result of solar particles colliding with the earth’s atmosphere. Electrons become energized and are drawn toward earth’s magnetic poles, where they transfer their energy back into the atmosphere, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

That energy release comes in the form of light – similar to how a neon light works. The more severe the geomagnetic storm, the further the light stretches from the poles, according to the NOAA.

The northern lights explained and how you can see them in Colorado

The light show stretched into the Colorado sky around midnight Sunday night.

As they typically are, our contingent of shutterbugs in the Denver7 Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook group was there to capture the night-sky phenomenon.

Here are some of the photos shared in the group:

Near Echo Mountain, courtesy Shelby Santille

andi poland echo mountain.jpg

From Pagosa Springs, courtesy Shelby Santille

shelby santille pagosa springs.jpg

From Pawnee Buttes, courtesy Damen Winslow

damen winslow pawnee buttes.jpg

From Abbott Church on the eastern plains, courtesy Jonathan Nicholas

jonathan nicholas eastern plains.jpg

From Wray, courtesy Fernando Boza

fernando boza wray.jpg

From Jackson Lake State Park, courtesy Larry G. Smith

larry g smith jackson lake state park.jpg

From Byers, courtesy Joan Carrillo

joan carrillo byers.jpg

From Pawnee Grasslands, courtesy Mark Altmeyer

mark altmeyer pawnee grasslands.jpg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2023 Runoff Promo Module 480x360

Election Watch

The Runoff: Colorado Springs Mayoral Debate