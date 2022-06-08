New CSPD mural brings community together through artwork

COLORADO SPRINGS — Artwork brings the community together, and that's especially true for the newest and biggest mural in downtown Colorado Springs.

It’s located on the Colorado Springs Police Department Building, and the message on the mural is “community.”

Paes 164 began spray painting the moral last week, but he came up with the idea about eight months ago. He is known for his artwork through tattoos and murals across the city.

“I was just pursuing to do more art in town and looking for bigger walls and yes, this is a huge wall that's been a huge eyesore on S. Nevada,” said Paes. “I thought these guys might want something, and I appreciate CSPD and everything they do.”

Paes says now, it's the largest canvas mural in the city.

“It’s 50 feet tall, and just over 350 feet long. So it's a good sized one,” he said. “It’s straight to the point of what everybody wants, right? Community. Everybody wants COS to stand and shine bright.”

Paes said the mural is showcasing Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak, downtown Colorado Springs, and a large police badge in the middle. The word “community,” is also written across it.

“Hopefully when people drive by, especially our officers and the community members, you reflect on what community means to you,” said Sgt. Jason Newton, with the community relations department for CSPD. “The world is divisive at times, but this is this is one of the things that art does, art brings people together.”

Sgt. Newton says the department gave Paes creative leeway when coming up with ideas for the piece.

“We kind of just let him do his thing and this is what he came up with. And as you can see, it's amazing. I’m beyond words, that's that's how great it is,” said Sgt. Newton.

Paes has been painting for nearly 30 years, but like most graffiti and street art, the mural tells a story and connects the community.

“It's all the years of illegal graffiti paying off. As a young kid, that’s the kind of artwork I gravitated too,” said Paes. “And much like these murals now, you know, as an artist that does this type of work, I do it for people to see.”

Paes still has to add finishing touches to the mural. He and the Colorado Springs Police Department want to unveil the mural to the city and community next Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Paint and supplies for the mural have all been donated by the community.