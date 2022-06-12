Colorado Springs protest over mass shootings and gun violence

COLORADO SPRINGS — Young people from around the country are taking to the streets this weekend to protest mass school shootings and gun violence. These events are happening in hundreds of cities across the United States, including Colorado Springs.

Nearly 200 people showed up for the local March for Our Lives Rally. It was held held outside Colorado's Fifth Congressional District Office, urging lawmakers like Representative Doug Lamborn to pass gun reform legislation.

“We are here to demand action on gun violence. After seeing Uvalde and Buffalo, something needs to be done,” said Amelia Calhoun, an 18-year-old who organized the rally. “So we're here to tell Representative Lamborn that he needs to vote to keep us safe.”

Chelsea Gegan also attended the rally on Saturday, and she held a sign that read ‘It’s time to end gun violence.’

“We’re not here to try to do away with anybody's constitutional rights. but what we are demanding from Doug Lamborn is change,” said Gegan.

Gegan said she has an eight-year-old son, who she hopes change will be made for one day soon.

“Change that will protect not only our kids but the people who die from other types of gun violence,” said Gegan.

Meanwhile Calhoun and others at the rally said change doesn't mean taking people's guns away, but it’s up to law makers to make a decision on how to keep people safer.

“People deserve to be safe no matter where they are. Seeing everyone here, it gives me hope for the future,” said Calhoun.