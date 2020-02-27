Library card gets you free museum entry

COLORADO SPRINGS — Your Pikes Peak Library District card will do more for you than just check out books and movies, it can now get you free entry into local museums.

It now has the "Pikes Peak Culture Pass"

Starting March 2nd you can reserve a free pass to several museums including the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, and the Money Museum.

You just have to reserve your spot up to thirty days out.

You can choose one free museum every six months.

