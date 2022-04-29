Fort Carson Stryker Brigade test fires javelin missile system

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson soldiers now have another anti-armor capability from the ground to attack enemies from above, making them the most lethal, agile and modern team in the country.

It’s thanks to a system called the Common Remotely Operated Weapon System-Javelin, also known as CROWS-J.

On Thursday morning, soldiers in the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team - 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson became the first in the country to test-fire 12 javelin missiles with the CROWS-J system.

Javelin missiles are a lethal weapon in war, and one of the most advanced missiles in the world. Historically, they have been used as portable weapons, dismounted, and carried and launched by a soldier from the shoulder. But now, soldiers have the ability to fire these missiles which are mounted on a stationary stryker.

Specialist Jarett Vermeis is a gunner with the unit, and was on one of the six teams who fired javelin missiles at targets on Thursday morning.

“Before you were very anxious whenever you pushed out, and weren’t sure how you're going to react to whenever you hit contact. While we pushed out, it wasn’t very safe for us, and not safe for the dismount, said Specialist Vermeis. “Now, as soon as you're in that vehicle and you have all the equipment out there, you're ready to go.”

These missiles allow units to target the enemy from above, where their armor is thinnest. It’s also much safer, because soldiers are inside an armored vehicle, and allows teams to get to the enemy quicker.

“The enhanced ability to be on an elevated protected surface, while firing this anti-tank round is very exciting. It means more survivability for our soldiers, and more lethality on the battlefield,” said Captain Jacob Poag.

Captain Poag said the addition of this weapon has made the 2nd brigade at Fort Carson the most modern and lethal in the United States army.

“There's a demand for the strykers to have anti-tank capabilities all across the world. So no matter where or what location, we're just trying to be the most ready brigade possible,” said Captain Poag.

The 2nd brigade had the ability to fire about 100 dismounted javelin missiles, but now, their fleet has doubled. Captain Poag also said Fort Carson soldiers are training to be the best of the best, and will be ready when they're called on.

“You always want to have that mindset. you always want to be ready to go when you're called for,” said Captain Poag.

“It means we're ready for whatever the nation needs us,” said Specialist Vermeis.

Over the next three months, more than 100 gunners at Fort Carson will be getting trained through assimilation on how to use this this system.