Flying W Ranch reopens for Memorial Day Weekend, brings western heritage to town

COLORADO SPRINGS — A well-loved and popular attraction that’s bringing western heritage to Colorado Springs, reopened to the community on Thursday.

The Flying W Ranch, located on the northwest part of town, has been an icon in the community for nearly 70 years, and 8 million visitors since.

The ranch has also overcome so much and has remained resilient in the past decade.

Back in 2012, the Waldo Canyon fire completely destroyed and burned down the ranch. It took eight years for the attraction to reopen to the public. In July 2020, the ranch reopened with a shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 2021 was a full year of fun, and the ranch is back open just in time for Memorial Day Weekend 2022.

You can find year-round special events and gatherings, as well as a petting zoo, archery, axe throwing, a train, and a good meal. The most popular part however, is catching the Flying W Wranglers in action. They are the second longest running western band in the world.

“This is really an exciting summer for us, we're so thrilled to be opening again we have a bunch of new things we have some new gift shops, we have an incredible rodeo area. We're kind of going Yellowstone if you know what i'm saying there, and we have our wranglers who are incredible this year. We actually have an opera singer this year who is incredible. The whole show is really wonderful,” said Lee Ann Wolfe, president of the ranch.

For more information about the Flying W Ranch, click here.