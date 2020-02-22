Bear-proof trash can reminder

COLORADO SPRINGS — March 1st the City of Colorado Springs will require businesses and residents west of I25 to secure their trash.

The goal is to reduce contact with bears.

You don't have to get a bear-proof trash can, but you need to put your trash out on pickup days between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. or keep your trash in a bear-secure location.

The west side is being targeted because of all the encounters.

"We've had approximately 42 bear euthanizations since 2017. We're trying to cut back on the number of sightings we've had overall," Code Enforcement Supervisor Garrett Schumacher said.

City Council approved the ordinance to try and educate people and help resolve complaints without fines.