Limited-Edition ‘Hocus Pocus’ Cereal Will Appear In Stores This Month

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Something witchy is about to hit your breakfast table!

Created to celebrate the release of the much-anticipated “Hocus Pocus 2” sequel, Kellogg’s new Disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal will be soaring into stores soon. A Kellogg’s spokesperson tells Simplemost the cereal features a “berry brew” flavor, with purple, orange and yellow star-shaped pieces topped with green and purple flecks inspired by the Sanderson Sisters’ robes.

The cereal will be available at retailers nationwide for a limited time beginning in August for around $4.29 for a 7.7-ounce box and $5.29 for a 12-ounce box. If you don’t see it in stores yet, just keep checking the cereal aisle and it should magically appear soon.

Kellogg’s

The new cereal isn’t even the only “Hocus Pocus”-inspired breakfast treat you’ll find this Halloween season. You can also buy “Hocus Pocus” Coffee from coffee brewer Joffrey’s. The Sanderson Sisters Brew is a medium roast flavored coffee with notes of caramel apple and cinnamon, so it sounds perfect for fall — and like a good pair for the cereal.

Joffrey’s says the limited edition blend will “transport you back to 1693,” the year the Sanderson Sisters were hanged for witchcraft. The coffee is available on Joffrey’s website, and it will be in the company’s Amazon store next week.

Need more Sanderson Sisters in your life this Halloween? Spirit Halloween has more than 100 “Hocus Pocus” items, ranging from decor to costumes. You can also buy a board game, Tarot card deck, clothing and more, like a giant inflatable at Home Depot.

The inflatable features the sisters standing together on a platform with the words, “I put a spell on you this Halloween!” The weatherproof decoration lights up and inflates for easy setup, with stakes and tethers included to hold it in place. You can purchase the inflatable online or in stores for $149.

If you want something a bit smaller, you can instead purchase a Winifred inflatable for $35. The Winifred inflatable stands 3.5 feet tall and holds a pumpkin with the words “Gather ’round sisters!”

Of course, if you’ve gotten this far into a story about “Hocus Pocus,” you’re likely well aware that the “Hocus Pocus” sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2,” will be hitting Disney+ on Sept. 30.

Just in case you missed the memo, however, you may want brush up on the original film by grabbing the DVD or renting it on Amazon Prime. You can check out the teaser trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2” below:

Happy Halloween!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.