High school reschedules graduation after only 5 students meet criteria

A Texas high school announced it is rescheduling its graduation for June so more students have time to “meet necessary requirements for graduation.”

In the statement, Marlin Independent School District said many of its high school seniors did not meet graduation requirements due to attendance or grades.

KWTX reportedthat just five of the school’s 33 students met graduation requirements in time.

“They told us that because of the students that didn’t meet the requirements it wouldn’t be fair for only five students to walk the stage,” student Alondra Alvarado, one of the five students ready to graduate, told the outlet.

Marlin Schools said the decision to reschedule graduation was made to “maintain high academic expectations and ensure student success.”

"Our commitment to excellence remains unshaken," Superintendent Darryl Henson said in a statement. "We hold firm to our belief that every student in Marlin ISD can and will achieve their potential. We maintain high expectations, not as an imposition, but as a show of faith in our students' abilities. As we navigate these challenges, one thing is clear: students in Marlin ISD will be held to the same high standard as any other student in Texas.”

According to October 2022 data from the state of Texas, about 90% of ninth graders went on to graduate within four years. Another 3.9% of students needed a fifth year in order to graduate.

According to its most recent state report card, Marlin High School had a 97% graduation rate in 2021.

