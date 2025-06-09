RFK Jr. dismisses CDC vaccine advisory committee, plans to elevate new replacements

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Monday dismissed all 17 members of a CDC committee that advises the agency on vaccine safety and schedules, saying HHS planned to replace the board with new candidates.

Kennedy said the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices held too many conflicts of interest.

“Today we are prioritizing the restoration of public trust above any specific pro- or anti-vaccine agenda,” Kennedy wrote in a statement on the change. “The public must know that unbiased science—evaluated through a transparent process and insulated from conflicts of interest—guides the recommendations of our health agencies.”

The ACIP is scheduled to meet later this month in Atlanta. It's not clear if the dismissal of committee members will postpone that meeting, or whether Kennedy plans to replace the board before that time.

RELATED STORY | CDC eliminates COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for children, pregnant women

The sweeping of the committee generated immediate criticism from some health experts.

"For generations, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has been a trusted national source of science- and data-driven advice and guidance on the use of vaccines to prevent and control disease," said Bruce A. Scott, M.D., the President of the American Medical Association. "Physicians, parents, community leaders and public health officials rely on them for clinical guidance, public health information, and knowledge. Today’s action to remove the 17 sitting members of ACIP undermines that trust and upends a transparent process that has saved countless lives."

Kennedy's changes also appeared to contradict commitments he made before his confirmation that he would keep existing guidance and recommendations on vaccines in place. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican representing Louisiana who voted to confirm Kennedy, said Monday he would seek to ensure the new committee retained its expertise.