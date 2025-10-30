The diet drug insurers don’t want to pay for just got easier to find

Eli Lilly announced a partnership with Walmart that will make the retailer the first to offer in-store pharmacy pickup of single-dose vials of its weight-loss medication Zepbound for self-pay customers.

Beginning in mid-November, Walmart’s 4,600 pharmacies will offer discounted prescriptions of Zepbound. Eli Lilly said customers will pay $349 for a 2.5-milligram dose, while higher doses will cost $499.

The company said the prices represent more than a 50% discount compared to the list price of other GLP-1 drugs for obesity. The discount is available to anyone with a valid prescription, regardless of insurance status.

Many insurers have declined to cover weight-loss medications such as Zepbound, citing high costs. Lilly said 35% of new Zepbound prescriptions are filled through its LillyDirect self-pay option, which offers medicines not covered by insurance directly to consumers at a discount.

A study found patients taking the highest dose of Zepbound lost an average of 12% of their body weight if they had Type 2 diabetes and were obese or overweight. Those without diabetes lost an average of 18% of their body weight.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, GLP-1 drugs help manage blood sugar by prompting the pancreas to release insulin. They also slow digestion, which reduces the amount of glucose entering the bloodstream, and affect satiety so patients feel full after eating.

“Managing a chronic disease like obesity can be a significant and ongoing burden — physically, emotionally and financially,” said Jennifer Mazur, senior vice president and general manager of LillyDirect. “This collaboration with Walmart is designed to reduce that burden by streamlining access to prescribed treatment.”

Zepbound has a list price of more than $1,000 per dose before discounts.

The rising use of expensive weight-loss medications has fueled concerns over health care costs. While GLP-1 drugs have long been covered for treating diabetes, insurers typically do not cover them for weight-loss purposes.