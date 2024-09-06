E-cigarette use among teens significantly drops in 2024, new CDC data reveals

E-cigarette usage among teens has significantly declined in the last year, falling to a 10-year low, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report.

According to the CDC's new data, 5.9% of those in grades 6-12 reported earlier this year that they had vaped in the past 30 days. In 2023, 7.7% of youth surveyed indicated they were active e-cigarette users.

The CDC said that e-cigarette usage among teens was three times higher at its peak in 2019.

RELATED STORY | FDA to require retailers to check the ID of more tobacco purchasers

“The continued decline in e-cigarette use among our nation’s youth is a monumental public health win,” said Dr. Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “This progress is a testament to the relentless efforts by the FDA, CDC and others, particularly over the past half decade. But we can’t rest on our laurels, as there’s still more work to do to further reduce youth e-cigarette use.”

The CDC has said that e-cigarettes are not a safe alternative to traditional cigarettes and that nicotine use can harm brain development which continues until about age 25.

RELATED STORY | FDA allows menthol-flavored e-cigarettes in hopes of getting smokers to quit

The CDC also warns that e-cigarettes contain cancer-causing chemicals and heavy metals, adding their flavorings can cause lung damage.

“Youth use of tobacco products in any form—including e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches—is unsafe,” said Dr. Deirdre Lawrence Kittner, director of CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health. "It’s essential that we remain vigilant and committed to public health efforts to ensure all youth can live healthy, tobacco-free lives.”