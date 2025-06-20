$10M federal study to examine long-term health effects of East Palestine derailment

The Trump administration is dedicating $10 million to research and address the long-term health impacts from the 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

After the train derailed, Norfolk Southern made the decision to burn off chemicals, including vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylene glycol, and benzene residue, from derailed train cars. The burning plume caused widespread health concerns and triggered an extensive environmental cleanup in East Palestine.

The effects of exposure to vinyl chloride are still poorly understood and rarely researched. Current findings indicate that long-term exposure through oral contact or inhalation may cause liver issues and instances of cancer.

“NIH is working to ensure that the people of East Palestine and the surrounding communities are listened to, cared for, and get the answers they deserve,” NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya said. “This multi-disciplinary research program will focus on public health tracking and surveillance of the community’s health conditions to support health care decisions and preventive measures.”

Vice President JD Vance, who was a senator from Ohio at the time of the derailment, was an outspoken critic of the Biden administration's response to the incident.

According to an announcement from the National Institutes of Health, Vance played a pivotal role in launching this 5-year study.

“As a senator, it was incredibly frustrating watching the Biden administration refuse to examine the potentially dangerous health impacts on the people of East Palestine following the train derailment,” Vice President Vance said. “I’m proud that we finally have a new president that takes the concerns of everyday, working-class people seriously. This historic research initiative will finally result in answers that this community deserves."