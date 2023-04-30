'He could be anywhere': Manhunt continues for Texas shooting suspect

Police are still on the hunt for a man who killed five in a Cleveland, Texas, home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, entered his neighbor's home and opened fire after he was asked to keep it down while shooting in his yard late at night. After killing victims as young as 8 years old, Oropeza fled the scene and has yet to be located as search efforts stretch into a second day.

"He could be anywhere," San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said in a press conference.

Capers said in their search, authorities had located a cell phone and some articles of clothing. He said tracking dogs from the Department of Texas also picked up the suspect's scent, but lost it in the water.

The FBI is also helping search for the suspect.

"We consider him armed and dangerous, and we’re not going to stop until we actually arrest him and bring him into custody," FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge James Smith said in a press conference. "He is a threat to the community, so I don’t want anyone to think something different than that."

Police are also asking for the public's help locating Oropeza. The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said anyone with tips or information can call (936) 653-4367, and may remain anonymous. Information can also be submitted anonymously via multicountycrimestoppers.org.

Police warn that anyone confronted with the suspect call 911 as he is dangerous.

