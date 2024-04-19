Gypsy Rose Blanchard files for divorce, restraining order

Three months after moving in with her new husband, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has formally filed for divorce and moved in with her parents.

Court TV obtained a copy of the divorce petition, filed by Gypsy Rose, who had legally changed her last name after marrying Ryan Anderson. The two married while Blanchard was serving time in prison for murdering her mother. She was released after serving less than 10 years in prison on Dec. 28, 2023.

The divorce petition lists the couple's wedding date as July 21, 2022, and says they were married in Livingston County, Missouri, which is where the Chillicothe Correctional Center is located. While the two lived together after her release, the filing says that the couple separated on March 25, and have lived apart since then.

Blanchard reportedly posted an announcement about the split to her private Facebook page, saying that she had decided to move in with her parents.

In her filing, Blanchard says that the couple has no children and that she is not pregnant, and requests that the court order Ryan to pay her spousal support, "because the Petitioner is in need and the Defendant has an ability to pay and she is not at fault in the dissolution of the marriage."

The petition further states that Ryan "is not entitled to final spousal support as he is at fault in the dissolution of the marriage," but offers no further detail about the reasons for the split.

Blanchard requested a restraining order in her filing, which the court granted. The restraining order does not suggest any physical violence, but rather is focused on the couple's finances and prohibits either party from hiding or disposing of assets before the case is settled.

It's unclear what assets the couple may have.

Before her release from prison, Blanchard wrote a memoir which she self-published upon her release, called "Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom." She was also the focus of the Lifetime docuseries, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard."

Despite joining social media and posting prolifically immediately after her release, Blanchard deleted all of her public social media accounts before filing for divorce.

People magazine has reported Blanchard has been seen recently with her ex-fiancé, with whom she got matching tattoos.

This story was originally published by Lauren Silver at Court TV.

