Get This Highly Rated Keratin Hair Mask For 35% Off At Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If the winter weather left your hair a bit dry and lackluster, a hair mask is a great way to hydrate and nourish your locks. Using a hair mask not only makes your hair soft and shiny, but they can also repair split ends, which in turn makes it easier and quicker to style, saving you time during your busy mornings.

Not all hair masks are created equal, but this Sunatoria Premium Keratin Hair Mask for sale from Amazon has everything your hair craves, like vitamin E, omega 3 and omega 9 fatty acids. Vitamin E replenishes the shine that hair loses when exposed to chemicals, heat and styling products, while omega 3 and omega 9 increase moisture and hair elasticity.

Regularly priced at $27.50, it is currently on sale for less than $20. But you can save even more by clipping a coupon to take an additional 10% off, which brings the final price to $17.81. That’s a savings of nearly $10, or more than 35% off.

The mask is also made with 100% top-grade hydrolyzed keratin, which can deeply repair and condition hair while providing restoration and lasting protection. While it can be used on all hair types and textures, it’s great for dry, damaged, brittle and color-treated hair. Sunatoria promises it’s sodium, sulfate and paraben-free, and that it’s quality tested to ensure purity.

Using the mask is simple: first apply it to washed and towel-dried hair, spreading it throughout your hair from scalp to tips. Wait 5-10 minutes, then rinse your hair thoroughly.

The Reviews

With nearly 5,000 reviews so far, the Premium Keratin Hair Mask has an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with 79% of reviewers giving it a perfect grade. Customers say it’s definitely recommended, smells great and leaves their hair soft and silky smooth.

One reviewer who gave the mask 5 stars says she recently went to the salon with semi-healthy hair, but after a lot of bleach was used on her hair, she worried about damage and a bought the mask.

“I was worried about damage, even though I had a keratin treatment before my hair was done. I feel a little ripped off since I spent so much more at the salon when I could’ve just gotten this product. Before I used it, my hair was SO DRY and brittle. About 3-5+ pieces of hair per brush stroke came out. Even when I brushed in the same exact spot immediately!!!” she wrote. “My hair literally feels like I had a treatment from the salon. I’ve noticed a dramatic decrease in breakage and my hair doesn’t tangle quickly anymore. The scent is lovely. It smells professional. Very powerful the first day. I will not wash my hair for three days after using this mask or use absolutely any heat on it”.

There are a few negative reviews, with a handful of people saying the mask did not work for their hair and they either didn’t notice a difference or that it seemed to dry it out.

Other Options

If you’re looking for a hair mask, but want something a bit cheaper, this Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask is less than $13 for roughly the same size container.

The argan oil hair mask deeply conditions, detangles, hydrates and revives dull and dry hair. With close to 39,000 reviews, it has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, with 72% of customers giving it a full 5 stars.

You can also buy a two-pack of a different keratin repair hair mask, this time from Natural Formula, that also comes with a serum. The package of two 11.8-ounce masks and two 4.8-ounce Keratin Intense Hair Serums was priced at $32.99 as of publication time.

The serum is formulated to rebuild strands from within and forms a protective coating around straightened hair, while the mask is formulated to restore, nourish and strengthen hair.

Have you had any luck with keratin hair masks? If you’ve wondered about them, it seems like a good time to grab one at Amazon.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.