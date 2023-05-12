Garth Brooks has a no-phone policy at his new Vegas show

Fans of Garth Brooks won't get to snap their own pictures of the country music superstar during his new show in Las Vegas.

The Garth Brooks/Plus One residency at Caesar's Palace is a "phone-free experience," according to Ticketmaster.

When a person arrives at a show, their ticket will be scanned and they will have to place their phone in a Yondr case.

"Guests maintain possession of their phones at all times and can access their phones throughout the show at designated Phone Use Areas in the venue," Ticketmaster says.

There will be areas in the venue where people can use their phones, but they must be re-locked inside the case before they return to the performance space.

"Anyone caught using a cellphone during the performance will be removed from the venue," Ticketmaster says.

For those who want pictures to document their experience, Ticketmaster says guests will receive a free QR code that provides them with professional photos from the show.

Yondr cases are not new. They are used in various settings across the country, including at schools, courthouses and entertainment venues.

The Garth Brooks/Plus One residency kicks off on May 18. The country singer has concert dates scheduled through December.

