Frozen fruit sold at major grocers recalled for possible contamination

Some bags of frozen fruit, including ones sold at Walmart, Target and Aldi, have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Sunrise Growers Inc. has issued the voluntary recall. The FDA said the recall is linked to potentially contaminated pineapple from a third-party supplier.

The following products are included in the recall:

Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks distributed Jan. 19, 2023, to June 13, 2023.

Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries sold from Nov. 1, 2022, to June 21, 2023.

Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed March 28, 2023, to April 11, 2023.

Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend sold from Oct. 14, 2022, to May 22, 2023.

Aldi: Season’s Choice Tropical Blend distributed Oct. 11, 2022, to May 22, 2023.

AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers): Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened distributed April 5, 2023, to May 4, 2023.

Consumers with these products are urged not to consume recalled products and to return them to the store for a refund. Affected stores have been notified of the recall to pull the products from shelves.

The full list of product codes is on the FDA's website.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause those infected to experience a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsion, fever, and muscle aches, with more serious complications for pregnant women, young children and the elderly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms usually occur one to four weeks after consuming contaminated food, but could start as soon as the same day or up to 70 days later.

