Frank Daroma

Daroma joins the club from El Paso Locomotive FC, where he was a regular contributor, making 29 starts and 36 appearances across all competitions. During his time in El Paso, he recorded one goal and four assists while logging 2,905 minutes of action. In the 2025 season, Daroma posted a 92.8% passing accuracy, completing 1,313 passes.

A native of Sierra Leone, Daroma attended California State University, San Bernardino in 2019, where he appeared in 18 of 19 matches, tallying four goals and five assists. He made his professional debut in 2021, spending two seasons in the USL Championship with Las Vegas Lights FC. During that time, he started 52 matches, recorded an 89.8% passing accuracy, and won 322 duels.

Daroma later transitioned to MLS NEXT Pro, joining Tacoma Defiance for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He appeared in 39 matches, logging more than 3,100 minutes, averaged a 92% passing accuracy, and led the team in interceptions with 38.

