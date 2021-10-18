Flower-Shaped Mini Pumpkin Pies Are The Most Adorable Fall Dessert

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re in the market for a fun baking project to while away a cool fall day, look no further: These adorable, flower-shaped miniature pumpkin pies are just the ticket.

Recipe blogger Lois, at Walking On Sunshine Recipes, shared her technique for the cute little guys, and guess what? It’s a lot simpler than you might think.

I, for one, can’t handle too much craftiness with my baking. It’s a minor miracle for me to get anything out of the oven unscathed! But even I could pull this one off.

The big secret is (drumroll please) a flower-shaped cookie cutter. This one from Fox Run, which is the one Lois uses, can be purchased at Amazon for $13.05 right now.

No delicate knife skills required. Just punch out some flowers in your pie crust dough.

There is a bit of a trick to it, however: You need to make sure the cutter’s size is quite a bit bigger than the wells in your cupcake tin. Notice above how there’s a fairly large flat spot in the center of each flower. That’s the bit that becomes the bottom crust of each pie.

Lois uses a mini-muffin pan to ensure her bite-sized pies have plenty of petals arrayed around the top. She also uses a small pastry-dough tamper to tap the dough perfectly into place. Here’s what the tool looks like (in a non-flowery recipe).

The recipe stresses the importance of zapping the baking tin with cooking spray, especially around the tops of each cup. This will keep your lovely petals from sticking to the surface when you remove the finished pies.

From there, it’s just a matter of filling the wee crusts. Lois prefers to use plain, puréed pumpkin and her own, homemade pumpkin spice mix for flavoring, along with a few other ingredients.

Pop these babies in the oven for about 15 minutes, then top with your fave pumpkin pie accoutrements. And there they are — petite pies perfect for an autumn celebration.

Head over to Walking On Sunshine to get the full recipe. And enjoy!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.