Federal agents have raided Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes: reports

Federal agents raided homes belonging to Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday as the music mogul faces multiple lawsuits, including one alleging sex trafficking and RICO crimes.

Homeland Security agents conducted investigations at Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles homes, according to TMZ and FOX 11. The former captured video of armed agents approaching Diddy’s Miami home by water, while the latter posted footage of several people handcuffed outside the Los Angeles property.

Both publications report the raid appears to be in connection to the sex trafficking allegations, made in a lawsuit filed against Combs last month. In the suit, a music producer who worked on Combs’ most recent record claimed the rapper ran a RICO enterprise set up to acquire and transport drugs, firearms and sex workers — some being minors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

