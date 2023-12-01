FBI creates images of homicide victim found in barrel at Lake Mead

The FBI is hoping composite images of a homicide victim will generate leads in the case.

The unidentified man was found in a barrel at Lake Mead in Nevada on May 1, 2022. Authorities said he died from a gunshot wound.

The FBI used recovered remains to create the images at its lab in Quantico, Virginia.

The black-and-white images show a man with a strong jawline and short hair, but no real key identifying physical traits.

In 2022, investigators found four different sets of remains at Lake Mead. Three of the victims were later identified.

On May 7, 2022, the remains of Thomas Erndt of Las Vegas were discovered at the lake. He reportedly drowned 20 years earlier.

In July 2022, skeletal remains were found near a shoreline. They belonged to Claude Russell Pensinger of Las Vegas. He reportedly disappeared in 1998. Investigators have not been able to determine his cause of death.

In October 2022, contractors discovered remains while doing work near a marina. They belonged to Donald P. Smith of North Las Vegas. Investigators say he drowned in 1974.

Anyone with information about the unidentified man is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

