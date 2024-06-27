Evacuations lifted for wildfire burning north of Wellington

WELLINGTON, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been lifted for a wildfire burning north of Wellington in northern Colorado.

Evacuations were ordered for north CR 7 east to Interstate 25 from mile markers 281 to 288, and east CR 82 (Buckeye) south to east CR 70 (Owl Canyon).

Larimer County, CO - Wildfire - Mandatory Evacuations

06-26-2024 15:08:21 Larimer County, CO - Wildfire Mandatory Evacuations ordered for N CR 7 East to I-25 from MM 281- 288 and E CR 82 (Buckeye) south to E CR 70 (Owl Canyon). EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY. Evacate south on N CR 7. — LETA (@LETA_911) June 26, 2024

A map of the evacuation area can be found below:

Denver7

The grassfire, which is burning near the I-25/Buckeye exit, is 5 acres and 90% contained according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews are mopping up at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





