Usher announces tour date cancellations while recovering from serious neck injury

Usher has postponed more dates for his anticipated "Past Present Future" tour — this time delaying the opening night show and at least three dates in total so far — after the star suffered a serious neck injury during rehearsals.

In a new statement released on social media, Usher told fans an incident happened earlier this week causing the injury.

He said, "My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night." But, he hasn't recovered enough to follow through with that date.

Usher said his doctors told him not to perform any shows this week, and was given the green light to start the tour by Aug. 20 when he is scheduled to play a show in Washington, D.C.

"I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an USHER show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon," the statement read.

Some of the first dates, which were scheduled for Atlanta, were rescheduled for Dec. 9, 10 and 12.

The tour had originally released 24 North American dates, then added additional shows in North America before a relaunch of the tour in 2025 for Europe.