Peacock raising its prices as it prepares to stream the Summer Olympics

Peacock is raising its subscription prices for the second time in the last year as a way to capitalize on the Summer Olympics in Paris that will be streamed on the platform.

NBC News, which shares the parent company Comcast with Peacock, said the prices will increase by $2. That will make the streaming service’s basic subscription $7.99 a month and its ad-free option $13.99 a month.

New Peacock customers will see the price difference on July 18, just before the Olympics start, while current customers won’t see the price changes until after Aug. 17, according to NBC.

Last August, Peacock raised the monthly price of its ad-supported version to $5.99 and its ad-free option to $11.99 per month.

Sports Peacock lands first-ever exclusive rights to stream NFL playoff game Gage Jackson

Those changes took place not long after NBCUniversal announced it bought the rights to air an NFL wild-card weekend playoff game exclusively on its streaming service — marking the first time an NFL postseason matchup will be available to consumers digitally rather than on a national broadcast or cable network.

According to NBC, Peacock has 34 million subscribers accounting for approximately 1.3% of the television market.