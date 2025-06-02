The new face of NBC Nightly News, Tom Llamas, to take the anchor desk Monday night

There will be a new face of NBC Nightly News making his debut Monday evening across the nation as Tom Llamas steps into the Nightly News anchor role.

Llamas is replacing long-time anchor of NBC Lester Holt for the prime time spot. Holt announced earlier in 2025 that the announcement was made, and on May 30, Lester Holt signed off from the anchor desk on Nightly News.

Llamas is set to usher in a new era of NBC Nightly News, and ahead of his first broadcast Monday at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 5.

"I'm a little nervous, but I'm looking forward to the challenge," Llamas told "TODAY" anchor Savannah Guthrie in a sit-down interview.

According to NBC, Llamas began his journalism career as an intern with a local Telemundo station before making the jump to NBC News as an overnight production assistant. Taking a break from NBC, Llamas would do a stint with ABC News before returning to NBC in 2021 as a senior national correspondent.

Throughout his career, Llamas has covered major breaking news and political events across the country and world for NBC News Now.

"My parents came here as immigrants. They came here with nothing. Their son is now going to be the anchor of Nightly News, one of the biggest and most important newscasts in our country. What it tells me is that the American Dream is still alive. I know that because I’m living it," he said.

He also praised his three children, calling them "my biggest cheerleaders," and his wife, a television producer and "his best editor" with helping him soar in his career.

