‘That was not me’: Ingrid Andress says she was drunk during viral national anthem, is now going to rehab

Ingrid Andress, the one-time Highlands Ranch resident and accomplished country music singer whose botched national anthem went viral Monday, said on Tuesday that she was drunk during the off-beat performance and is checking into rehab.

Andress sang the national anthem ahead of Monday’s Major League Baseball Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas. Her a cappella performance set the internet ablaze.

“I’m not gonna bulls**t y’all, I was drunk last night,” she wrote in a note she posted to X. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition.”

Andress, 32, attended Rock Canyon High School before becoming a four-time Grammy-nominated country musician. She was nominated for the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Wishful Drinking" at the 65th Grammys.

Two years earlier, she received three nominations: Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best New Artist.

Andress is set to release a new single titled “Colorado 9” later this month.

Who is Ingrid Andress?

Andress, 32, began her career as a Nashville songwriter, penning songs for performers across genres, including Bebe Rexha's “Girl in the Mirror,” Halestorm's “Conflicted,” and the critically acclaimed “Boys,” which became an international hit for British singer Charli XCX.

Soon, she inked a deal with Warner Music Nashville and Atlantic Records for her own music, releasing her debut album “Lady Like” in 2020. Her breakthrough single “More Hearts Than Mine” proceeded the release, peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, and remained on the list for 20 weeks.

In 2021, she released her second-biggest song to date, the country radio favorite “Wishful Drinking,” a collaboration with singer Sam Hunt. It also spent 20 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 47.

Her sophomore album, “Good Person,” was released in 2022.

