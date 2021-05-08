Tawny Kitaen, star of '80s rock music videos, dies at 59

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Tawny Kitaen, the sultry red-haired actress who appeared in rock music videos during the heyday of MTV, has died.

She was 59.

Authorities in Orange County, California, said she died at her home in Newport Beach on Friday.

Kitaen's daughters, Wynter and Raine, also confirmed their mother’s death on Kitaen’s Instagram account, The AP reported.

The cause of death was not immediately released.

Kitaen became the rock world's "video vixen" after appearing on the cover of two albums from the heavy metal band Ratt and starring in several music videos for Whitesnake, including the 1987 smash song "Here I Go Again."

Kitaen, who was once married to Whitesnake’s lead singer David Coverdale, tweeted his condolences out to Kitaen's children, family, friends, and fans.

Kitaen was also married to former baseball pitcher Chuck Finley, with whom she had Wynter and Raine.

Kitaen also starred opposite Tom Hanks in the 1984 comedy "Bachelor Party" and had a memorable role in a 1991 episode of "Seinfeld."