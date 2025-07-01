Streaming that is out of this world, NASA+ is coming to major streaming service

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Get ready for some out-of-this-world content! NASA has announced a partnership with Netflix to stream its incredible space activities this summer. Viewers can look forward to rocket launches, space walks, and mission coverage—all available on the popular streaming platform.
NASA Teams Up with Netflix: Exciting Space Content Coming This Summer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — From the stars, right to the comfort of your couch or the palm of your hand, NASA has announced a new plan with Netflix to bring their streams to millions.

Beginning later this Summer, NASA+ live programming will be available to stream on Netflix, according to a news release Monday. Bringing rocket launches, spacewalks, mission coverage, and live views of Earth from the International Space Station on demand.

“The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience,” said Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+ at the agency’s headquarters in Washington. “Together, we’re committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration – inspiring new generations – right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone.”

The goal? To make learning about science and encourage more participation in NASA's missions. The partnership with Netflix will allow NASA to potentially reach a global reported audience of nearly 700 million people.

NASA+ will remain free and at no additional cost on the platform. NASA+ is also available on the free to download and use NASA App and NASA.gov.

