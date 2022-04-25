Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office releases files from 'Rust' investigation

Six months after a cinematographer was fatally shot on the set of the movie “Rust,” the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has released videos and files associated with the ongoing investigation.

The New York Times reported that it released a trove of materials in connection to the investigation, including video footage from officers, witness interviews, crime scene photos, and reports.

KTLA reported that the sheriff's office said its criminal investigation isn't complete. They are still waiting on firearm and ballistic forensics, fingerprint analysis, and phone data collected from Alec Baldwin’s phone.

“Once these investigative components are provided to the sheriff’s office, we will be able to complete the investigation to forward it to the Santa Fe district attorney for review,” Sheriff Mendoza said in a statement.

On Oct. 21, Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed, and director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was wounded in the shooting on the film's set.

In an interview with ABC News in December, Baldwin, who was holding the gun when it was fired, said he didn't pull the trigger, claiming he cocked the hammer.

Court records indicate that before the shooting, Baldwin explained how he was going to draw the revolver from his holster.

According to court records, the gun used in the shooting had been one of three placed on a cart outside before it was picked up off the cart by assistant director Dave Halls, who wasn't aware that it was loaded, who brought it inside, and handed it to Baldwin.